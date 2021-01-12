Tony Belskey, AAABA Tournament chairman, was named the newest addition to the Greater Johnstown School Board at Tuesday’s meeting.
He’ll fill the vacant seat of former member Jason Moore, who resigned at the last meeting, citing personal and professional reasons. Moore’s term ends in December.
Belskey, a white man, was chosen unanimously despite calls for the board to consider adding more diversity to their ranks.
“You are at this time probably equal to or plus or minus maybe one or 2% of being 50% people of color or people [that are] non-white in the school district,” Johnstown’s NAACP chapter President Alan Cashaw said during public comment. “It would be appropriate that the school board visually looks somewhat like the folks they serve.”
John DeBartola, who also applied for the seat, and Nancy Behe, Greater Johnstown Education Association president-elect, made the same request during their comments.
Moore also asked this of his colleagues when William Rievel resigned in September 2020 and when he issued his own resignation letter.
Aside from Belskey and DeBartola, community member Michael Cashaw, a Black man, applied for the position as well.
Eugene Pentz, board president, said after the meeting that although Michael Cashaw and Belskey were both “qualified people,” the board felt the latter was the best choice overall.
Pentz said Belskey has a long history of working in the community and noted his involvement with the AAABA.
“He’s one of the best guys I’ve ever met,” he added.
Pentz further described the 67-year-old as the type of man he’d want in a foxhole with him.
Belskey is a lifelong Johnstown resident who now resides in the Roxbury neighborhood of the city.
He said he wanted to join the school board in order to help provide a good education to the students of Greater Johnstown.
“I saw an opportunity to give back to the community and school district and that’s what I want to do,” Belskey said.
Pete Vizza, who was appointed to the board after Rievel’s resignation, nominated the former Wolf Furniture manager, and Randy Romesberg provided the second.
Board member Leland Wood nominated Michael Cashaw, but no support was given.
Vizza said he’s known Belskey for some time and commended the man’s character, adding that he just wants the best for the community.
As for the calls for more diversity, Vizza said based on his own judgment Belskey was the best fit for the job.
Pentz described the diversity request as a “tough” issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.