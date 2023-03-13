FALLENTIMBER, Pa. – A Bellefonte, Centre County, man was placed in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg over the weekend on charges he sexually abused a young girl.
David A. Wance, 57, is accused of having sexual contact with the girl at a Fallentimber home when she was nine years old. Over the years since then, he repeatedly touched her inappropriately when both were in the same location, the criminal complaint says.
Another adult alerted authorities after seeing an email from the alleged victim to a friend, saying she is tired of getting mistreated and touched by Wance, court papers say.
Wance was arraigned Saturday by District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson. Charges include aggravated indecent assault on a victim less than 13 years old, corruption of minors, indecent assault, corruption of a minor, indecent exposure and endangering the welfare of children.
He was placed in prison after failing to post $7,500 bond, or 10% of $75,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28 before District Judge Michael Zungali in Hastings.
