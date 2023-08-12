'Believing in Johnstown' Roxbury 'community event draws crowd, positive feedback

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Roxbury Park had the look of an old-fashioned family cookout Saturday – with Brittany Britt behind the grill flipping chicken thighs.
Except it was on a much bigger scale, as in 10 cases of chicken, 800 hot dogs – and in 7-year-old Presley Corum's words, plenty of room to bounce around.
"It's fun," the Johnstown boy said, after exiting one bounce house and setting his eyes on the next one.
Under a "Back to School" theme, the event by Hope 4 Johnstown and Cure Violence was the latest of five celebrations in neighborhoods across the community to encourage residents to provide positive experiences for children and to reconnect with their neighborhoods.
Hope 4 Johnstown Program Manager Quan Britt, of Vision Together 2025, said the credit went to an entire "community" of supporters who made it happen.
"We probably have almost 100 volunteers here today," he said. "Everyone had a part in (the event)."
That included Greater Johnstown School officials, students and alumni, local first responders, a group of 15 Vision Together 2025 members and the YMCA, Britt said.
The Cambria County Drug Coalition, Crossroads and the Johnstown Housing Authority also participated, while Penn Highlands Community College's basketball program led a 3-on-3 tournament for older youth, Britt said.
"This is great for the kids," said Zymeerah Harris, a Johnstown resident who brought her 4-year-old child to the event.
"It was perfect today. The kids are having a blast. The weather is great," Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio said. "It's just wonderful to see everyone showing up, volunteering and believing in Johnstown."
The event was the fifth and final community fun fair of the summer. However, Quan Britt said the turnout – and city feedback – has organizers considering their next step.
"The city wants us to do more," he said. "That's a good sign."