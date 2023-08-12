 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'Believing in Johnstown' Roxbury 'community event draws crowd, positive feedback

Sliding at Roxbury

Presley Corum, 7, of Johnstown, slips down a bounce house slide at Roxbury during a Hope 4 Johnstown event on August 12, 2023.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Roxbury Park had the look of an old-fashioned family cookout Saturday – with Brittany Britt behind the grill flipping chicken thighs.

Except it was on a much bigger scale, as in 10 cases of chicken, 800 hot dogs – and in 7-year-old Presley Corum's words, plenty of room to bounce around.

"It's fun," the Johnstown boy said, after exiting one bounce house and setting his eyes on the next one.

Under a "Back to School" theme, the event by Hope 4 Johnstown and Cure Violence was the latest of five celebrations in neighborhoods across the community to encourage residents to provide positive experiences for children and to reconnect with their neighborhoods.

Serious scooting

With a look of determination, 2-year-old Zayvion Johnson, of Johnstown, scoots down a trail during a community fair at Roxbury Park on Saturday.

Hope 4 Johnstown Program Manager Quan Britt, of Vision Together 2025, said the credit went to an entire "community" of supporters who made it happen.

"We probably have almost 100 volunteers here today," he said. "Everyone had a part in (the event)."

That included Greater Johnstown School officials, students and alumni, local first responders, a group of 15 Vision Together 2025 members and the YMCA, Britt said.

The Cambria County Drug Coalition, Crossroads and the Johnstown Housing Authority also participated, while Penn Highlands Community College's basketball program led a 3-on-3 tournament for older youth, Britt said.

"This is great for the kids," said Zymeerah Harris, a Johnstown resident who brought her 4-year-old child to the event.

Cookout for the community

Volunteer Brittany Britt flips chicken thighs Saturday at Roxbury Park, while chidren are busy playing nearby.

"It was perfect today. The kids are having a blast. The weather is great," Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio said. "It's just wonderful to see everyone showing up, volunteering and believing in Johnstown."

The event was the fifth and final community fun fair of the summer. However, Quan Britt said the turnout – and city feedback – has organizers considering their next step.

"The city wants us to do more," he said. "That's a good sign."

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you