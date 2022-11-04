Behavioral Health of Cambria County will present its annual report to the community from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 2 at Cambria County Academic Center, Central Park Complex, 110 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
The report highlights services provided in Cambria County, as well as new and ongoing initiatives that strive to improve access to care, service delivery and quality of care.
Attendees will be provided with the latest information on enrollment, utilization and dollars spent in various levels of care.
There also will be presentations by the Community Support Program, Community Data Roundtable and the Magellan Recovery Support Navigator.
There is no fee to attend and lunch will be provided.
Registration can be done online at forms.office.com/r/pgzVatt34u.
