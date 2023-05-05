JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Behavioral Health of Cambria County will host “LGBTQ-Bullying” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 at the Cambria County Academic Center, Central Park Complex, 110 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
The training is designed to increase sensitivity to the issue of bullying toward LGBTQ+ youth.
The training is free for Cambria County provider agencies, schools, human services agencies and community organizations.
Registration can be done at forms.office.com/r/5NPKB2E9qY.
Reservations are required by July 8.
Information: 814-534-4436, option 4, or rvalle@bhocc.org.
