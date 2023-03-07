JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Behavioral Health of Cambria County will host workshops at the Cambria County Academic Center, Central Park Complex, 110 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
• Motivational Interviewing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 11 and 12: Participants will learn the basic tenets of motivational interviewing and practice – in individual, group and whole audience formats – the variety of skills associated with the approach.
Registration is required by April 3 at forms.office.com/r/xMyVXjNyi4.
• “All Stressed Up and No One to Choke” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25: The workshop is designed to help participants recognize stressors, become aware of their own personal stress levels and discover some healthy, effective methods for reducing stress.
Registration can be done online at forms.office.com/r/f6H90Nndu3.
The training is free for Cambria County provider agencies, schools, human services agencies and community organizations.
Information: rvalle@bhocc.org.
