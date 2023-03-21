JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Behavioral Health of Cambria County will host a blended families workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 10 at the Cambria County Academic Center, Central Park Complex, 110 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
The training is free for Cambria County provider agencies, schools, human services agencies and community organizations.
Registration can be done at forms.office.com/r/QXWQTyWsx2.
Information: 814-534-4436, option 4, or rvalle@bhocc.org.
