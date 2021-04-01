Lauren Burkert-Lazzari, a Parents as Teachers educator at Beginnings, Inc., has received the Blue-Ribbon Champion for Safe Kids Award from the Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance.
She's one of five individuals chosen across the state to receive the honor for going "above and beyond the call of duty to support and protect Pennsylvania children."
"Lauren was nominated and selected to receive this award out of a list of distinguished candidates because of her exemplary dedication and steadfast commitment to protecting Pennsylvania’s children," President and CEO of the Pa Family Support Alliance Angela Liddle said in a news release. "We should all look to Lauren as a model of what it means to truly make a difference in the lives of children."
At Beginnings Inc., Burkert-Lazzari works with families to ensure they have the tools and resources to be the best parents and caregivers.
She serves as an in-home visitor who regularly provides education on sexual abuse prevention.
"Burkert-Lazzari works closely with families when abuse occurs and educates them on how to report suspected cases of abuse," the release said. "She provides evidence-based and center-based family instruction and recently completed training to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children."
She also works at the local YMCA and assists in planning the annual "Celebration Johnstown" New Years Eve event.
Typically the alliance holds a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda in Harrisburg to honor the recipients but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the organization is sponsoring a month-long virtual awareness campaign instead.
To watch a video of Burkert-Lazzari receiving her award visit the Pa Family Support Alliance Facebook page.
