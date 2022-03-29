SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – For the first time in more than a century, alcohol sales could return to Shanksville.
That’s if a borough general store owner is able to get enough voters to support the idea.
A petition filed by Robert Snyder Jr., of Stonycreek Township, was approved for the May primary ballot on Tuesday, meaning registered voters within Shanksville’s precinct will be able to decide whether liquor licenses could be granted within the dry borough.
Snyder’s family operates Snida’s Corner Store in Shanksville. County Solicitor Michael Barbera said the petition met the March deadline and the signature requirement necessary to appear on the May 17 ballot.
The petition included 41 valid signatures. To qualify, Snyder needed 25% of the total cast in the borough from the most recent general election, which resulted in 114 votes in 2020, Barbera said.
That means at least 29 valid signatures were required, he said.
Efforts to reach Snyder for comment Tuesday were unsuccessful.
His proposal garnered some support around town Tuesday – not just on his petition but also down the road inside Kaylin Trent’s Main Street salon.
“If people or businesses in other areas can (offer alcohol sales), why shouldn’t they be able to here, too?” said Trent, of Shanksville, while cutting a customer’s hair on Tuesday.
Trent has operated Kaylin’s on Main in Shanksville for the past five years.
As of now, people need to go to Reels Corner to buy alcohol, making neighborhood sales a safer alternative to driving – especially if there aren’t late night sales, she said.
“I’m sure some residents will be against it, but people are going to get beer somewhere,” she said.
Alcohol-related referendums haven’t had much success in Somerset County – either to open a community to alcohol sales or shut it off, recent history has shown.
In 2002, Seven Springs Mountain Resort tried to expand alcohol sales on its Middlecreek Township properties.
The measure failed in a 147-128 vote.
Residents in Fairhope Township, a “wet” community, have tried twice over the past decade or so to end alcohol sales within their border.
A majority vote ruled against it both times, as recently as 2019, Somerset County Director of Elections Tina Pritts said.
Through a 2017 state Liquor Code amendment, if the Shanksville referendum doesn’t pass, it cannot be considered again for another four years, according to Barbera.
There are no countywide referendums this year.
According to Pritts, the Shanksville referendum is also the only municipal-level question filed for the May ballot.
Polls change in Windber, Conemaugh Twp.
Somerset County’s election board approved a separate action to move Windber Borough Precinct 4’s permanent polling location from the Polish Falcon Hall to the Windber Community Building.
That means beginning with the May primary, voters in Precinct 4 will now vote at 1605 Graham Ave.
Conemaugh Township’s Precinct 4 is reverting back to its original location.
The polling station returns to Laurel View Village, where many of the precinct’s older residents reside, after a two-year shift to Conemaugh Township Area High School.
County officials noted the temporary 2020 move was made at Laurel View’s request due to COVID-19 concerns, but administrators were willing to host the polling station again for 2022.
