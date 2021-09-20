PORTAGE – State police in Ebensburg continue the investigation into a suspicious package found at Crichton McCormick Park in Portage Borough on Sept. 6.
Troopers evacuated a park after someone left a package containing an audible beeper.
The state police Hazardous Device an Explosives Section (HDES) was called in to retrieve the box. Troopers said the package contained a single smoke detector.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact state police at 814-471-6500.
