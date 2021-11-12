EBENSBURG – A Portage-area teen has fulfilled her dream and opened her first nail salon in the Ebensburg area.
Emily McCoy, 19, recently opened Nail Haven, 1153 W. High St., in Cambria Township.
“This has just been my dream to open up my own salon in the area ,” she said.
McCoy is a 2020 Portage Area High School and Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School graduate. She said she has been working in salons in some capacity since she was 15 years old.
“She started as a receptionist, so she learned a bunch of stuff,” her mother, Mary McCoy said. “And when she was 18, she was like, ‘I want to own my own business.’ I was a little scared, but she kept saying she was doing it and she put her mind to it and she did it.”
Emily McCoy said that while working in other salons over the past two years, she built up a clientele that she believes will help her as she starts her business.
She added that originally, she was interested in hair until she worked in a salon.
McCoy said she enjoys doing ombre nails and designs and her services include manicures, pedicures, gel polish and dip manicures.
“When I was in high school, I liked doing hair a lot more,” McCoy said. “Then I started working at a salon and they trained me on everything up there and it just came easy to me.”
More information can be found on the Nail Haven Facebook page.
