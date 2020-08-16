A woman from Bedford County has been picked to lead a team of athletes in Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s 2020 Virtual UNcathlon event.
Jessica Hott, 29, and co-captain Chelsea Mague are leading one of nine teams of participants with and without intellectual disabilities to raise funds and awareness for nearly 20,000 Special Olympics athletes. Their “Team Titans” represents Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset counties.
Hott has been involved in Special Olympics for the past 10 years and has participated in softball, bowling, long-distance running, and track and field. Her future goal is to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games and to participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The UNcathlon includes a fundraising component and a physical AMRAP Challenge – short for “As Many Rounds as Possible.” Participants are encouraged to complete 10 repetitions of five exercises – push-ups, squats, lunges, mountain-climbers and plank jacks – as many times as possible in 10 minutes.
Participants can join Hott’s team or donate through Sept. 26. For more information or to donate, visit www.uncathlon.org or call Jessica Kury at 724-375-7515, ext. 244.
