Bedford Wine & Spirits Walk will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Bedford.
The walk will feature 29 locations for sampling wines, beers, spirits and cider. There also will be five tapas locations featuring food samplings.
Registration will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Bella Terra Vineyards, Founders Crossing and Olde Bedford Brewing Co. where guests will receive a tasting glass and map.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.downtownbedford.com.
