BEDFORD – An employee of Bedford Area School District was arraigned on Thursday, accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, authorities said.
State police in Bedford charged Jarrod Michael Clapper, 25, of Buffalo Mills, with felony counts of intercourse/sexual contact with a student, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.
According to a complaint affidavit, school resource officer Joe Koval spoke with state police on Jan. 20 about a possible sexual relationship between Clapper and a female student.
Clapper was a member of the IT department and supervised students in computer-related activities, the affidavit said.
Clapper allegedly met with the student on Dec. 23, in the area of Red Oak Lane and drove her to Bedford County Airport, where he said he had a plane and where the incident allegedly took place.
The girl had earlier taken an edible marijuana gummy for anxiety, troopers said.
The school district confiscated Clapper’s cellphone, and troopers obtained search warrants for Snapchat and Instagram accounts of Clapper and the student, the affidavit said.
The Snapchat accounts allegedly revealed messages of a sexual nature.
Bedford Area School District released a statement saying that Clapper has resigned from his job and that the district is cooperating with the state police investigation.
“The District wants the public to know that similar to this incident, the District takes all reports of inappropriate behavior seriously and reacts immediately to protect students and when necessary staff,” the sytement said. “The Bedford Area School District maintains high standards and will always take its duty to protect its education community with the utmost resolve.”
Clapper was arraigned by District Judge Kevin Diehl, of Bedford, and released on $85,000 unsecured bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
