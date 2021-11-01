BEDFORD – The Bedford Area School District and Community School Excellence Council have nominated five people to be inducted into the "Hall of Excellence" Class of 2020.
The inductees are former faculty member and current school director Deryl Clark, coach Jeffery Hamilton and alumni Glenora Hansrote Faupel, Lisa Schaeffer Miller and Patti McGill Peterson.
These community members, faculty and alumni will be honored at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the high school auditorium.
Each candidate was chosen for their individual volunteerism, leadership, support of the district and other distinguishing qualities.
