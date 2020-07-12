A Bedford pair are accused of selling drugs for an accused Bronx "Bloods" gang member charged with operating a ring in western Maryland.
State police in Bedford County executed warrants on David Howe, 54, and Sandra Rust, no age given – both of Bedford – related to a multi-agency bust last week in the Cumberland area.
The pair are two of at least 20 people charged with selling heroin, Fentanyl and other drugs under Juerbar Otis Thomas, 43, a New York native who police said was trafficking drugs through the Cumberland area and West Virginia, according to a Maryland State Police release to media.
Thomas was described as the ring's "kingpin"
In announcing the bust, authorities said 13 guns, more than 2 1/2 pounds of Fentanyl, one pound of cocaine and $16,000 worth of heroin were seized through a series of searches in at least a half dozen homes.
Authorities estimated the drugs had a combined street value of $250,000.
State police in Bedford said Howe and Rust were both picked up on Maryland warrants on July 7 at a Sawmill Lane home in Cumberland Township – about five miles east of Hyndman.
Both face six drug related charges, police said.
All other accused co-conspirators in the organization are from Maryland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.