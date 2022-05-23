BEDFORD, Pa. – A Bedford man died after being ejected from a motorcycle while rounding a curve on Quaker Valley Road in East St. Clair Township on Thursday, authorities said.

Chadwick T. Ewald, 46, was riding a 2019 Harley-Davidson Sportster eastbound on state Route 56, Quaker Vally Road, at 3:08 p.m. when he allegedly lost control rounding a curve on a two-lane roadway with a posted speed limit of 55 mph, state police in Bedford said.

The motorcycle struck a highway reflector and traveled down the embankment, ejecting the driver, troopers said.

Ewald was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you