WINDBER, Pa. – A Bedford County man who was jailed on Monday on allegations that he assaulted a woman now faces another set of charges for allegedly punching a Paint Borough man and breaking his nose, authorities said.
Windber police charged Timothy Wayne Mock II, 34, of Osterburg, with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment in connection with the Dec. 19 incident.
According to a complaint affidavit, two men were in a Main Street apartment when Mock and two others arrived, including a woman who was there to gather her belongings.
Mock allegedly punched one of the men in the face after he was told to stay outside, then repeatedly punched the man even after he fell to the floor, the complaint said. Northern EMS transported the victim to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with a broken nose and an injury to his left eye socket, the complaint said.
Mock was jailed on Monday in a separate case stemming from an alleged Oct. 29 assault of a Jackson Township woman.
Mock allegedly assaulted the woman at a Fir Street home, demanding that she pay back the $200 she had borrowed, according to a complaint filed by Jackson Township police.
The woman reportedly said Mock kicked, punched and grabbed her by the throat and, at one point, she lost her hearing after being punched in the right ear, the complaint said.
The woman allegedly showed police text messages Mock had sent her in which he threatened to call some of his “Arian bros” if she didn’t pay back the money.
“And I’ll just sit back and watch the video of them cutting you into pieces,” the text said, according to the complaint.
Mock was arraigned Monday by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $100,000 percentage bond.
