A Bedford man was jailed on Tuesday after state police accused him of videotaping a 16-year-old girl while she was in the shower, according to a press release issued Thursday from the state police barracks in Bedford.
Anthony Thomas Palminteri, 34, has been charged with intercepting communications, corruption of minors and possession of child pornography, according to court records. The alleged incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue in Bedford Township, police said.
He was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Kathy S. Calhoun, of Everett, and remains confined at Bedford County Correctional Facility because he was not able to post $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 4. Court records indicate that he has requested a public defender.
