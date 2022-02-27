BEDFORD - A Bedford teen died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Bedford Township, state police in Bedford said in a news release on Sunday.
A vehicle was traveling northbound on U.S. 220 at 6:04 p.m. when it attempted to pass a slower-moving vehicle and slammed into the front left bumper of an oncoming vehicle, killing the female driver, troopers said.
A front-seat passenger in the second vehicle was flown to UPMC Altoona with serious injuries.
The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were taken by ambulance to UPMC Altoona.
Troopers did not release the names of the victims or the make and model of the two vehicles.
The investigation is continuing.
