For two weekends, a festival of music, food and craft vendors will line the streets of downtown Bedford.
55th Bedford Fall Foliage Festival will be held held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6 and Oct. 12 and 13.
“This year is going to be great with new vendors and different food and we’re determined to make it really good,” said Ron Ebert, festival chairman. “This festival is one of the best and we have a certain touch in Bedford. Everyone looks forward to it and they put it on their calendar.”
Hundreds of artists and crafters will offer their wares, including seasonal decor, photography, furniture, embroidery, knitting, yarns, food, jewelry, purses, gift items, pottery, scrapbooks, children’s clothing, pet treats, potpourri and soaps.
“We have so many different things, you’ll find what you’re looking for,” Ebert said.
Musical entertainment will include rock, blues, folk, rockabilly, country, oldies, rhythm and blues and Americana.
Entertainment for Oct. 5 and 6 will feature A’Cappella Kinda Guys, De’ja’vu, Radio Bravo, Smith Compound Band, Arte Tedesco Band, Prairie Dogma, White Shadow, Bindley Hardware Co., Coltt Lepley and Kenny Fetterman.
On Oct. 12 and 13, entertainment will feature The Heartstrings, Felix & the Hurricanes, Coastal Remedy, Platinum, Boom Town Boys, Black Cat Moan, Kenny Fetterman, Ryan Cain & the Ables, The Vogues, Charlie McClanahan and Brandi Naugle.
More than 100 vehicles will participate in the antique car parade that will begin at 2 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Bedford High School parking lot. The parade will process along John Street to Thomas Street to Pitt Street to Richard Street, and then disperse on Penn Street.
Children’s activities will feature Middle Earth Children’s Theater, which will put on shows with children’s participation at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. each day by the river at Fort Bedford Park.
There also will be pony rides, face painting, scarecrow making and sand art for the youngsters.
“Fall Foliage is not only about crafts, it’s also about showing off the town and what it has to offer,” Ebert said.
Visitors can park at the Bedford County Fairgrounds or Old Bedford Village and ride the free shuttle, which will run nonstop during festival hours.
Parking at either location is $7.
Pets are not permitted on festival grounds.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.bedfordfallfoliagefestival.com.
