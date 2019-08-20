BEDFORD – As the founders of Dalesmen Distillery & Brewery continue the work to open their downtown Bedford location, they have announced a partnership with the owners of two nearby restaurants.
Derek Dowler, Nate Haupt and Mike Wood have established a new company, Dalesmen Ventures LLC, and partnered with Nicholas and Sara Letzo, owners of 10/09 Kitchen and Nick’s Sandwich Co.
Dowler and Haupt first came up with the idea to open a distillery after meeting as contractors with the U.S. Department of Defense IT sector in the United Kingdom and taking a weekend trip to Scotland that included tours of several distilleries.
On the drive home, the two decided to begin researching distilling methods and learning about whiskey and eventually let Wood, a co-worker, in on their plans.
Dowler and Haupt wanted to open a distillery in the United States, but in a setting with rolling hillsides similar to those in England and Scotland, so they were hooked when Wood began talking about his family’s roots in Bedford.
All three men then started working on a concept to expand the distillery idea into a brewery and, for the past year and a half, they’ve been touring distilleries, networking with brewers and taking whiskey-tasting classes.
When the men began looking for a location, they initially looked at property in New York and then reached out to officials in Bedford.
Along with Bedford’s surrounding landscape, the town’s historical ties left an impression, considering the Espy House on Pitt Street is where President George Washington stayed in 1794 while trying to subdue the Whiskey Rebellion.
Dalesmen Distillery & Brewery officially purchased the old Ford building at the end of May, a short walk from both of Nicholas and Sara Letzo’s Pitt Street restaurants.
Dowler, Haupt and Wood are currently in the design phase of the distillery and brewery, with a goal to begin construction before the end of the year and open in early fall 2020.
Plans for Dalesmen Distillery & Brewery, which is located at the corner of Richard and Pitt streets, include a large tap room, patio seating along Richard Street and an event space.
The new partnership with Nicholas and Sara Letzo will offer dining to customers of the distillery and brewery, according to a press release from the newly formed Dalesmen Ventures LLC.
“With the addition of Sara and Nick, and the establishment of Dalesmen Ventures, this is just one more example of wind in our sails propelling the vision forward,” Wood said.
“We feel very strongly about the success of the company and we can see Sara and Nick share the same ambitions.”
Haupt said the three founders of the distillery and brewery had been hoping to find a way to provide a food operation to accompany their craft beer and small-bath spirits.
“When Nick and Sara approached us about a joint venture, it just clicked,” he said.
“We knew we had found the perfect partners.”
Dowler said what started as a dream for a small craft distillery has turned into what will be a full-service experience for visitors and residents of Bedford and add to the rich history of its downtown.
“We can’t imagine a more perfect location for this new venture,” he said.
For the past six years, Nicholas and Sara Letzo have managed 10/09 Kitchen, and opened Nick’s Sandwich Co. next door more recently.
Both restaurants will operate normally for now, but close at some point in 2020 when Dalesmen Distillery & Brewery opens, according to a press release on 10/09 Kitchen’s website.
“We have learned so much,” said Nick Letzo, owner and executive chef of both restaurants, who will move into the role as executive chef at Dalesmen Distillery & Brewery.
“I am really looking forward to taking the best parts of our current operation and expanding on them to offer the town of Bedford a new dining experience.”
Sara Letzo will serve as general manager of the distillery, brewery and restaurant’s guest-facing operations.
“This is the partnership of our dreams,” Sara Letzo said. “Nick and I have long talked about the next step for our business, and partnering with this exciting new venture in the community we love so much is exactly the right fit for us and for our team.”
