BEDFORD, Pa. – Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts has resigned from the post.
And Bedford County's president judge is swearing in an interim replacement.
The sudden resignation comes just weeks after Potts told The Tribune-Democrat she did not plan to seek reelection – and after the two-term prosecutor saw a third case end in a mistrial, a courtroom rarity.
In a statement Friday, Potts said she made the decision to step down as "the right thing" for the county and her family as she prepares to shift back to private law practice.
"It has been an honor to serve the citizens of my home county," she said, adding she'll be "forever grateful."
Potts had been the sole prosecutor in her office in recent months, with several assistant prosecutor vacancies forcing her to hand over some cases to state prosecutors.
Without a first deputy to assume control of the office, the decision to replace Childers-Potts falls to Bedford County President Judge Travis Livengood.
The judge issued a notice Friday that attorney Dwight Diehl will be sworn into the office at 3 p.m.
