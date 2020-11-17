SCHELLSBURG – State police in Bedford are winding down the investigation into the Aug. 24 shooting of a Black Lives Matter activist and will meet with the county's district attorney, who will decide if criminal charges will be filed, authorities said.
Investigators are still waiting on items from the crime lab, trooper Joseph Dunsmore said in an email Tuesday.
"Once that is complete, the case will be presented to the district attorney for a decision," Dunsmore said. "I am being told possibly mid-December."
Troopers are trying to determine what led to gunfire in what they're calling an attempted homicide.
About 30 activists from Wisconsin were traveling on foot and in vehicles to Washington, D.C., on Aug. 24 for the March to Washington 2020 when they stopped in the 800 block of Lincoln Highway near Schellsburg.
Troopers said there was an exchange of gunfire following a confrontation with two property owners. One of the activists was hit with birdshot and taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, where he was treated and later released.
Troopers recovered a shotgun, shotgun shells, a semi-automatic pistol and 9mm casing.
Somerset attorney Matthew Zatko, who is representing Terry Meyers, one of the property owners, said the Myers family is the owner of Myers Garage and also owns property on both aides of the road, including the parking area where the activists had stopped.
Zatko has said the pistol found at the scene did not belong to Myers and the incident began when the activists refused to leave.
