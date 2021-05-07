BEDFORD — The district attorney in Bedford County will bring charges Friday against a man who shot at civil rights marchers last August, striking one person in the face.
Terry Myers, 51, is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and related charges.
Also, Orsino Thurman, 37, of Milwaukee, who was struck in the face by the shotgun fire, is facing aggravated assault and illegal weapon possession charges, police documents show.
Thurman was among a group of 40 marchers traveling from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., through Bedford County when the incident occurred on Aug. 25, 2020.
The announcement from DA Lesley Childers-Potts came just days after Spotlight PA and The Tribune-Democrat learned she had been given the results of a State Police investigation into the shooting in early March.
When reporters from the news organizations visited Childers-Potts on March 22, they were told through an assistant that the case was still “under investigation.”
When asked Thursday about the police investigation's completion two months earlier, Childers-Potts said she wouldn’t release any additional information until she made her decision: “I will not comment further until that time.”
She did not respond to a follow-up question asking why she had not made a decision, despite having the State Police report for two months.
This post will be updated.
