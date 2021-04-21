A Bedford couple will stand trial, charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the asphyxiation death of their 3-month-old child inside a Bedford motel room in January, authorities said.
Kailey Jo Hughes, 31, and Shawn Patrick Allison, 44, waived their right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Brian Baker.
According to state police in Bedford, troopers were called to the Super 8 Motel in Bedford Township on Jan. 2 for an unresponsive infant.
Troopers said when they arrived, they overheard the couple accusing each other of killing the child who slept on the bed between them.
Hughes said that when she awoke for a 3 a.m. feeding, she found the infant girl unresponsive.
Allison told troopers that when he found the child unresponsive, he began chest compressions and Hughes went next door to use the neighbor's phone.
The child had been born addicted to Subutex and spent several extra days in the hospital after birth, troopers said.
Tenants living in the other rooms said the couple would fight often and Allison would threaten Hughes, troopers said.
The motel manager said Hughes and Allison stayed in a room paid for by the Center for Community Action, troopers said.
Hughes reportedly admitted that she and Allison had been using heroin and methamphetamine at a friend's house on New Years Eve. An autopsey preformed at Forensic DX in Windber showed the child diet from asphyxiation and had methamphetamine in her system.
The couple were also charged with endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, unsworn falsification to authorities and drug counts.
Charges were filed based on a "pattern of substance abuse around (the child), a pattern of domestic violence, their inability to maintain a residence with proper facilities for their infant and their high level of intoxication at the time of (the child's) death," according to a court document.
Hughes and Allison are being held at Bedford County Correctional Facility.
