Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.