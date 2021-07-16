A young dairy farmer who is continuing to find different outlets to educate others about agriculture has been crowned the National Guernsey Princess.
Macy Walason, 20, daughter of Jeff and Angelique Walason, of Alum Bank, represented Green Slopes Farm, her family’s Imler business, at the the National Guernsey Convention in Fayette County.
Walason also holds the title of Pennsylvania Guernsey Queen.
Angelique Walason said guernsey dairy cows are brown and white in color, and are known for the milk they produce.
“The guernsey breed is known for their golden-colored milk. (It is) rich in butterfat and beta carotene,” she said.
Macy Walason said that to qualify for National Guernsey Princess, each candidate must have been selected in a statewide contest. The candidates are judged on poise, professionalism, speaking ability and knowledge and experience with guernseys.
As the National Guernsey Princess, Walason will assist at national events and will act as an ambassador for the breed at other shows.
Walason said when she was crowned, she felt like her hard work had paid off.
“When I was crowned, I was really excited and proud of myself," she said.
Walason also received the National Outstanding Youth award.
“I am very proud of everything Macy has achieved,” Angelique Walason said.
“I enjoy watching her promote and educate consumers on dairy farming and agriculture as a whole.”
Macy Walason followed in her mother’s footsteps and holds the same titles her mother held more than 30 years ago.
“I think it is wonderful that Macy decided to carry on the tradition and compete for Pennsylvania Guernsey Queen and National Guernsey Princess," Angelique Walason said.
"I was the 1989 Pennsylvania Guernsey Queen and 1989 National Guernsey Princess,” she said.
Macy Walason is attending Penn State, majoring in agriculture extension and education.
