EVERETT, Pa. – A Bedford County senior living facility has added 10 new one- and two-bedroom personal care apartments to its Everett location.
Homewood at Spring House Estates’ new units feature around-the-clock nursing care, meals, housekeeping and laundry services, assistance with daily living activities, medication management, transportation, events and activities.
There is a wellness center with a heated saltwater pool and spa, a beauty/barber shop and a physical therapy gym.
The apartments are equipped with an array of amenities, including cozy living areas, well-appointed kitchens, private bathrooms and emergency response systems to ensure residents’ safety and comfort, officials there said.
“At Homewood at Spring House Estates, we are dedicated to empowering seniors to live their best lives, fostering independence and promoting overall well-being,” spokeswoman Maranda Miller said.
“With the addition of our new personal care apartments, we are excited to offer expanded choices and tailored care options to meet the unique needs of each resident.”
Homewood at Spring House Estates – a 49-acre campus with mountain views – is one of five Homewood communities, including Williamsport, Martinsburg, Plum Creek and Frederick, Maryland.
More information and tours of Homewood at Spring House Estates are available by contacting Miller at 814-623-0349.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.