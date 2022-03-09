Bedford County Players will present the comedy “Southern-Fried Funeral” April 1 and 2 and April 8 and 9 at Bedford Moose Lodge, 125 S. Richard St., Bedford.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m., with the show to begin at 7:30 p.m. Matinees will be held at 3 p.m. April 2 and 9.

Dinner theater reservations are $35 and must be made a week prior to the performance. Tickets are $15 for the matinees. To reserve tickets, call 814-623-7555.

Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/southern-fried-funeral-tickets-292857704277.

