Bedford County optometrist uses cancer journey to help others

BEDFORD, Pa. – In 1997, Dr. Katherine Erlichman, a Bedford county optometrist, said that she went for her normal gynecological exam when her doctor found an abnormality in one of her breasts.
“My doctor said, ‘I think I feel something in your right breast,’ and I said, ‘Well, that’s something that comes and goes depending on my cycle.’ I wasn’t too worried about it, and he said, ‘Let’s just do a mammogram,’ ” she said, adding that after the mammogram, the find was suspicious for cancer.
“I had a biopsy, and sure enough, I had breast cancer in my right breast when I was 38 years old,” she said.
Erlichman said she had a lumpectomy and completed radiation treatment and followed that up with taking an anti-estrogen pill for 10 years.
“I thought that I was cancer-free because it actually was a pretty good cell type to have,” she said. “It wasn’t that aggressive of a tumor, and then 13 years later, when I was I was so certain that I didn’t have any problems, I was in between cases in the operating room … and I just ran into the radiology department, got my mammogram and left.”
According to Erlichman, she was then told her cancer had returned.
“It wasn’t like a round tumor that you could feel. It was flat. Probably because I had previous surgery and radiation,” she said.
This time around, Erlichman treated her cancer with a bilateral mastectomy and chemotherapy and has remained cancer-free for 12 years.
“I’m blessed to still be here 24 years later,” she said.
In 2017, Erlichman was able to use her journey to help other survivors in Bedford County when she helped found the Bedford County Pink Ribbon Fund.
The fund was founded after the American Cancer Society moved the Making Strides Walk to Altoona from Bedford and the community realized the funds being raised were not staying local.
All of the funds raised with the Bedford County Pink Ribbon Fund stay in Bedford County to help breast cancer patients in the county.
“The good people of Bedford County donate money to this fund, and that fund then pays for copays, deductibles, transportation costs,” she said.
“We paid for one person to get a lift chair. Another person, she couldn’t drive the turnpike to Pittsburgh, so she stayed in a campground. We paid for that. And, you know, these women who are sick are stressed because they’re sick. They can’t work. They’re stressed because they can’t pay their bills.”
Erlichman, who serves as the fund’s chairwoman, said it makes her feel good to be able to be the person to tell individuals with breast cancer that their expenses are taken care of.
To date, the fund has distributed more than $120,000 to Bedford County breast cancer patients. This year’s walk, which was held on Saturday , raised more than $25,000.
Kim McGee, treasurer of the fund, said that she has known Erlichman for several years and began working with her since the Making Strides walk was in the county.
“What’s interesting is, having Kathy in the position that she is in, … it’s been a perfect spearhead for all of us, she said. “She is so passionate about her work, plus this, you know, breast cancer work, I mean, I’ll tell you, she has a very resilient, very resilient personality.”
