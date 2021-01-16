The working relationship between Bedford County and three individuals connected to the Bedford County Correctional Facility – Warden Troy Nelson, Deputy Warden Rocky Bernazzoli and Deputy Warden Jason Moore – has ended.
An announcement was made by the Bedford County commissioners’ office, following an organizational review conducted by the county and Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.
Nelson and Bernazzoli had been on paid administrative leave since Nov. 30 for what President Commissioner Josh Lang called “operational concerns.”
The review was prompted by an employment investigation performed in September 2020.
County officials did not provide any specific details about why the working relationships were ended.
Deputy Superintendent Bobbi Jo Salamon, from the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale in Clearfield County, became acting warden on Nov. 30.
Salamon and the state Department of Corrections' Bureau of Investigation and Intelligence “are working to put their recommendations into a report for the Bedford County Commissioners regarding operational, procedural, staffing, and security needs,” according to a news release.
Salamon's last day as acting warden is scheduled to be Wednesday.
Capt. Joseph Eichenlaub, from SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon County, will replace Salamon as deputy warden. He served six years in the Marine Corps and started his career in law enforcement in 1996.
The release said: “Captain Eichenlaub will continue to assist Bedford County through this transition to ensure the highest efficiency and operation of security success of the Bedford County Correctional Facility.”
