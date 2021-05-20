BEDFORD – A Snake Spring Township will face trial, accused of gunning down a man following an argument with his daughter at the couple's home April 24.
Tico Franklin, 38, will now face homicide and related charges – including first degree murder – in the Bedford County Court of Common Pleas, online court records show.
According to state police, Franklin got into an argument with his live-in partner and told the woman to contact her father, Brian Hunter, threatening to lay him "on the ground."
After Hunter arrived in a van, an exchange between them became heated, police wrote in a criminal complaint.
Then, gunfire erupted and the woman told responders she witnessed Franklin firing at Hunter while he was attempting to get back into his van, police wrote.
The blast dropped the man to the ground and Hunter died from the injuries sustained in the shooting.
Franklin is accused of grabbing a bulletproof vest from his residence and fleeing the scene in a stolen car.
He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Maryland and remains in Bedford County Jail without bond.
Franklin, who is represented by the Bedford County Public Defenders Office, had charges of homicide, robbery of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault.
Because he faces homicide charges, no bond is set.
