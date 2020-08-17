A man was shot in the neck on Saturday morning in Saxton, Bedford County, state troopers in Bedford reported late Sunday night.
The man who allegedly fired the shot was named by troopers as 49-year-old Stephen Heath, of Saxton.
He has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment and was confined at Bedford County Correctional Facility, but was released on Monday morning after 10% of his $100,000 bail was posted, court records indicate.
The victim of the shooting, 48-year-old Kevin Pembrooke, also of Saxton, was taken for treatment to Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring, then was airlifted to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. Information on his condition was not available on Monday.
The shooting happened at around 7:33 a.m. Saturday at an address in the 500 block of Branch Street, Saxton, troopers said.
Heath’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday before District Judge Brian K. Baker. He has requested a public defender, court records indicate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.