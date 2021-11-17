BEDFORD, Pa. – A Bedford County man will stand trial in county court for attempted homicide, accused of slashing a man with a knife outside a bar in Coaldale Borough, authorities said.
Brian David Taylor, 49, of Defiance, was held for court on Wednesday following a preliminary hearing before District Judge H. Cyril Bingham Jr., of Bedford.
According to state police in Bedford, a dispute erupted between Taylor and another man inside Rookeez Sports Bar & Grill just after midnight on Nov. 5.
The dispute spilled outside after Taylor was pushed from his barstool and hit the floor, troopers said.
Both men continued arguing, and Taylor allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket and slashed the other man in the neck, causing a large gash, the complaint said.
Taylor attempted to drive off in a red 2013 Hyundai Veloster, but the vicim’s brother prevented him from leaving, police said.
When troopers arrived, the found the victim inside the bar applying pressure to the wound. He was taken to UPMC Altoona.
Troopers said they found a Gerber folding pocket knife with a 3-inch blade in Taylor’s front pocket.
Taylor reportedly told troopers that he pulled the knife “because he was unable to fight anymore,” the complaint said.
Taylor is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon.
Taylor is being held in Bedford County Correctional Facility on $150,000 percentage bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.