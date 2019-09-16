DEFIANCE – A Broad Top Township teen faces criminal homicide charges, accused of inflicting lethal injuries to his stepfather Sunday during a domestic altercation on their property, state police in Bedford said.
Brendon Todd Thompson, 19, is accused of homicide, aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter and simple assault stemming from the altercation, which occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m., investigators said.
State police indicated they were dispatched to the property to find Scott Rogers, 50, unresponsive and had him transported to UPMC Altoona, where he died from his injuries.
State police did not describe what caused Rogers' injuries or what started their altercation.
Thompson was arraigned Sunday and lodged in jail after failing to post 10% of his $500,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.