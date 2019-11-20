The case against a Bedford County man accused of fatally shooting his wife and 12-year-old stepdaughter inside a Napier Township home on Oct. 31 were bound to the Bedford County Court of Common Pleas following a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Benjamin Lee Figard, 35, of New Paris, was charged with criminal homicide, voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. All seven charges against him were held for court by District Judge Kathy Calhoun, according to online court documents.
According to a criminal complaint, state police in Bedford received a 911 call from Figard around 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
In the 911 call, state police say Figard reported that he shot the first victim, his wife, 40-year-old Amanda Jane Figard, in the basement of his Rocklick Hollow Road home around 4:30 p.m. and then shot the second victim in the living room.
Figard allegedly told police that he moved the second victim down to the basement, and that he was sitting in a car in the driveway of the residence when he made the 911 call.
Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer pronounced both victims dead at the scene.
State police said a handgun was found on the ground next to a vehicle and a search warrant was subsequently prepared and executed at Figard’s home.
The criminal complaint says police recovered carpet cleaner in the living room that was purchased around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, along with blood-stained paper towels inside a trash can and a sheet covering blood on a love seat in the living room.
When Figard was eventually interviewed at the state police barracks in Bedford, officers said he admitted to the shooting, the affidavit says.
Figard remains in the Bedford County Jail without bail.
He is represented by Bedford County Public Defender Karen Ritchey, according to online court documents.
