BEDFORD, Pa. – A Bedford County jury found a Hopewell man guilty of multiple sex crimes against four children following a two-day trial, authorities said.
A jury found Howard Strait, 29, guilty of rape by forcible compulsion, rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related offenses, District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts said in a news release.
It took the jury three hours to reach a verdict.
“It is clear in the verdict that the jury took their time and carefully considered all the evidence and testimony presented to them during a long two days of trial,” Childers-Potts said. “The jury took their duty seriously.”
The Bedford Crime Unit of the state police began the investigation after two girls allegedly told caseworkers at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Cambria County in May 2018 that they had been assaulted by Strait in 2016. Later, a boy and another girl came forward with allegations and also collaborated the other childrens’ accounts, state police said at the time.
Through the investigation, it was discovered that the offenses occurred in Bedford, Huntingdon and Fulton counties, Childers-Potts said. District attorneys from the three counties agreed to prosecute Strait in Bedford County.
Following the reading of the verdict, Judge Travis Livengood revoked Strait’s bail and he was taken to the Bedford County Correctional Facility.
“I am grateful for the assistance of my First Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Thomas,” Childers-Potts said. “Most of all, I am grateful for the bravery of the victims that testified. They deserve justice and because of their testimony, a sexual predator is now off the streets.”
Strait was represented by attorney Andrew Stiffler, of Pittsburgh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.