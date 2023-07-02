BEDFORD, Pa. – Bedford County is beefing up security inside its historic courthouse.
Bedford County officials announced the $1.1 million move, which debuted scanning devices at the courthouse's single, main entry point Monday.
Bedford joins Cambria and Somerset counties, which implemented the measures more than a decade ago.
Bedford County President Judge Travis Livengood said county sheriff deputies will be stationed at the entrance to screen visitors and scan their belongings during all hours the courthouse is open.
“From obtaining a hunting license to conducting a high-profile criminal trial, the courthouse is the center of government and the justice system for Bedford County,” Livengood said. “It is our responsibility to protect these institutions and ensure they operate properly by providing a secure environment for the citizens and employees who participate in them.”
Bedford County officials paid for the project using local "capital" reserve project funds, according to Kimberly Bathgate, who serves as a communications director for the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.
Security screening with a single-point entrance and exit has proven to be the best method to ensure courthouse safety,” stated Alex Delia, Director of Emergency Management.
The security entrance will serve as the sole public entrance to the courthouse and is located at the rear of the building on the second floor, directly across from the upper level of the parking garage.
More than 165 employees work in 24 offices within the Bedford County building.
The county has also updated its security camera system, installed duress alarms and public emergency announcement systems, secured several office areas.
Inmate holding areas have also seen security upgrades, while a perimeter fence to the courtyard, county officials said.
“As stewards of the county’s property, we wanted to balance the necessary security improvements while also preserving the important historical nature of the courthouse,” Commissioner Alan Frederick said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.