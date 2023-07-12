This artistic gathering is going to the pets.
Bedford County Humane Society will host its “PUP Art” event from noon to 4 p.m. July 23 at Woodhaven Barn B&B, 749 Mill Road, Schellsburg.
“We wanted to create a festival like atmosphere where people could bring their pets and enjoy an outdoor event together,” said Morgan Young, volunteer organizer. “It’s proven so fruitful with so many people coming out with their pets. It’s been a beautiful thing to have them share the day with their animals.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring their pets.
“We’ve seen this grow every year and the word is getting out,” Young said. “Last year, we saw the most amount of pets thus far and this year, we’re expecting even more.”
On site, there will be more than 20 pet-related artisan vendors, including a caricaturist, custom-made stuffed animals, handmade dog treats, tie-dyed T-shirts and bandanas, custom charm bracelets, hand-stamped tags, hand-painted pet ornaments and air-dried sculpey.
“You also can come and create a painting with your pet,” Young said. “You pick the colors and put the paint on the canvas and then we have a process that’s safe for animals where they can push the paint around.
“There’s lot of hands on crafts for owners and pets that are about making memories and creating keepsakes.”
If a pet is unable to attend, many of the vendors can create customizable products from a photograph.
There also will be health-related information booths, including a veterinary acupuncturist.
“They’ll also be talking about what’s good for your dog to eat and there will be information available on that,” Young said.
New this year will be a fashion show where pets we be able to strut on the red carpet and be announced.
A judging panel will award prizes to first, second and third places.
Throughout the event, Kevin Kutz will provide fiddle musical entertainment.
In addition, food and beverages will be included in the ticket cost.
Proceeds will benefit the Bedford County Humane Society.
“We want people to enjoy the atmosphere, it’s a unique atmosphere, and I’m unaware of anything that’s quite like this event,” Young said.
“We hope they they’ll come and have the best time and find something that they and their pets can both enjoy while also helping another animal in the process.”
Pets must be leashed.
Cost is $30 per person or $50 per couple. Children 14 and younger are admitted for free.
Tickets are available online at www.bchsonline.org or at the door.
For more information, call 814-623-8968.
