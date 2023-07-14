A showcase in agriculture awaits in Bedford County.
The 149th Bedford County Fair will be held July 23 through 29 at the fairgrounds, west of downtown Bedford on Business Route 30, which is West Pitt Street.
“We have exhibitors who have been coming for 60-plus years, and it’s a family tradition going from great-grandparents to grandparents to parents to children,” said Peggy Zembower, fair manager. “This is a good fair, so people keep coming back.”
Tractor pulls will be held at 5 p.m. July 23 at the grandstand.
“We haven’t had tractor pulls for five years or more, and people were screaming for tractor pulls, so we’re bringing them back to kick off the first day of the fair,” said John Zembower, the fair’s entertainment chairman. “There will be 11 classes, so it should be a pretty well-attended event.”
Demolition derbies will be held 6:30 p.m. July 25 and 27.
“We have two strong nights of demo derbies with compacts and mini vans and large cars,” John Zembower said.
Bullride Mania will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 26.
“It’s the only family event that’s not motorsports, and it seems to be a big draw,” John Zembower said.
Pig races – scheduled to be held July 24 through 29 – will return for a second year.
“This will be the last year for it here,” John Zembower said. “It’s something different. There will be five shows each day.”
Auto racing will be offered at 7:30 p.m. July 28, featuring late models, semi-lates, pure stock and four cylinders.
“The auto racing is probably one of our biggest nights,” John Zembower said.
Throughout the week, visitors will have the chance to view livestock and agriculture exhibits along with a petting zoo.
“It’s a place for our 4-H kids and FFA members to showcase their projects that they’ve work on on all year,” said Barb Mearkle, fair secretary. “It’s a place where all our community businesses in agriculture can showcase their products like fruits, vegetables and crafts.”
Bartlebaugh Amusements will be providing an array of rides in the midway, along with games and carnival concessions.
A variety of food vendors will be on hand serving up chicken on a stick, pizza, strombolis, hot sausage, french fries, cotton candy, popcorn and candy apples.
Musical entertainment will be featured daily on the midway stage.
“Most of it is acoustic acts and we usually finish out the night with a local band,” Mearkle said.
In addition, the Voices on the Grandstand talent contest will be held at 7 p.m. July 24.
“This is our third year and and it’s been growing,” Mearkle said. “We have ages from 8 to adult who enter.”
One-price admission is $12, which includes midway rides, exhibitions and grandstand shows.
Family Day is be held July 24, and admission will be $6.
Military Day will be presented July 24.
Military personnel and veterans will be admitted for free with proper identification.
Senior Day will be offered on July 25. Seniors 65 and over will receive free admission with Medicare card until 4 pm.
Parking is $3 each day.
“We hope people will experience the fun, the food and the entertainment,” Peggy Zembower said. “For the admission price to our fair, you can get it all.”
For the complete schedule of events, visit www.bedford-fair.com.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
