The 146th annual Bedford County Fair will begin Sunday at the fairgrounds, west of downtown Bedford on Business Route 30, which is West Pitt Street.
Attractions include livestock demonstrations, harness racing, truck and tractor pull, demolition derby, stock-car racing and Dave Martin’s Bullride Mania.
The fair continues through July 27.
One-price admission is $10, which includes midway rides, exhibitions and grandstand shows.
Family Day will be held Monday. Admission will be $5.
Senior Day will be held Tuesday. Senior citizens ages 65 and older will receive free admission with a Medicare card until 4 p.m.
Information: www.bedford-fair.com.
