Bedford County has established a new grant program to assist small businesses and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bedford CARES Small Business, Tourism and Nonprofit Support Grant Program will be funded up to at least $500,000 using federal CARES Act funds provided to Bedford County by the state through the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant Program.
The program’s purpose is “to help eligible industries and organizations stay in business through the COVID-19 pandemic, retain employees and be prepared to grow in the future,” the Bedford County commissioners said in a press release Friday.
The county will host two training sessions on the new program at 3 and 6 p.m. Thursday.
Applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. Monday through 4:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
Detailed program eligibility requirements, application instructions and call-in information for the training sessions is available online at www.bedfordcountypa.org/covid-19_funding_portal.
