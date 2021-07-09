The Bedford County Coroner’s Office confirmed Friday the identify of the woman who died in a July 4 apartment fire on the 100 block of Main Street, Woodbury Borough.
Cynthia Louise Albright, 64, died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer said after a positive DNA comparison.
The manner of death was accidental, he said.
State police, including a fire marshal, are working to narrow down what caused the fire last Sunday. Calls to state police for an update were not returned Friday.
The fire consumed a 100-year-old building shared by the Woodbury Borough post office and two apartments.
Six Bedford County volunteer fire departments, led by New Enterprise-based Southern Cove, and six from Blair County responded to the fire.
Southern Cove worked for eight hours battling flames and smoke.
Built on Route 36, the building served as Woodbury’s post office for at least several decades in the heart of the community’s main street, Southern Cove fire Chief Darl Ritchey said.
Ritchey said Friday that he believes the blaze started in the first-floor apartment where Albright was found because the post office area of the first floor is still intact, he said.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
