BEDFORD, Pa. – College student Matthew Wilt has announced his bid for Bedford County commissioner.
Wilt, a senior political science and legal studies double major at Elizabethtown College, will seek a Democratic nomination for commissioner alongside Commissioner Deb Baughman.
“Commissioner Baughman is a proven and energetic leader who strives to keep Bedford County strong. I am honored and excited to be her running mate and add my strengths to hers,” he said.
Wilt lives outside Clearville in West Providence Township and is a 2020 graduate of Everett Area High School, where he was class president. In college, he has served in the student Senate, is a political contributor to the school newspaper and has been involved in campus news video broadcasts.
Wilt interned with Baughman in 2019 before joining Bedford County’s elections office as an intern in the summer of 2021. He then was an intern for U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in the summer of 2022 before returning to Bedford County to help with the fall election.
“I can honestly say that I didn’t choose to run for office as a 20-year-old because it is the next step in my career path or the thing I have been planning to do since kindergarten,” Wilt said.
“I chose to run in this election to add my ... voice to the conversation. I hope to energize and inspire the next generation of young Bedford Countians to become active participants in the political process.”
Wilt said that he believes his age will aid him in his run.
“I have the energy of youth on my side, and I have worked in the elections office for the county commissioners in a complementary way,” he said. “In the modern age, teamwork versus a go-it-alone attitude is the best way to address the problems and issues that we face in Bedford County. If elected, I will bring this work style to the position and support the work of my fellow commissioners.”
