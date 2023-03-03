BEDFORD, Pa. – An area chamber of commerce has started a program to help provide young entrepreneurs with resources in hopes that they will stay in the area as adults.
Last year, the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce began the Young Entrepreneur Membership Program. Chamber President and CEO Kellie Goodman Shaffer said it gives participating members complimentary memberships until they are 21 years old and provides support to their businesses.
Tuukka Saari, 7, who launched tie-dye T-shirt business Tie Dye by Tuukka, recently took advantage of the program.
“We very much look forward to working with him and supporting his business for many years to come,” Shaffer said. “We also recognize that at Tuukka’s age, some of our events do not pertain to him as they conflict with his school hours, or bedtime for evening events, but we are working with his mom, Tiffany, on developing benefits specific to our young entrepreneurs to support them the best way possible.
“For example, we’ll be assisting with some marketing support and also placing an order for a specific design by Tuukka for members of our chamber board of directors and our ambassadors.”
After Tuukka joined the chamber in the fall, the program welcomed its second member, Allie Snider, who purchased the Subway restaurant in Bedford last April at the age of 19.
Shaffer said that Snider graduated from the chamber’s Youth Leadership Bedford County program when she was a sophomore at Northern Bedford County High School.
Shaffer added that they’re “doubly pleased to get to continue to see her grow and succeed in this new way” and added that Snider hopes to help with the youth workshops.
Shaffer said that the chamber recognizes the importance and benefit of engaging potential entrepreneurs at a young age.
“We recognize the importance of young entrepreneurs to the future of our region,” she said. “Attracting and retaining talent is a significant concern, and this Youth Entrepreneur program allows us to put our money where our mouth is in making connections with future business leaders.
“Our hope is that if young entrepreneurs are successful and engaged in the community, they are more likely to stay in the Bedford County region, employ others, and lead in ways that will benefit not only their business, but also our community at large.”
The first youth workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at the Bedford Elks for “creative kids who may be interested in considering selling their goods.”
“That event will be supported by the Fall Foliage Festival and other community partners, some of whom will work with the kids while others help parents understand the process of starting a business,” Shaffer said.
The program will be free for participants and will include an invitation from the Fall Foliage Festival to be a vendor at no charge during its youth weekend.
Information on the Bedford County Chamber and its events is available at bedfordcountychamber.com or by calling 814-623-2233.
