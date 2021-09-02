BEDFORD, Pa. – Remnants of Hurricane Ida has left a Bedford County car dealership in cleanup mode after employees entered the building Thursday morning to find parts of the building were flooded.
According to Brian Sell, vice president of Bedford Ford, the dealership experienced 2 to 4 inches of water in the showroom as Hurricane Ida rolled through on Wednesday into Thursday.
“Ours was really a unique situation – it didn’t come from the river,” he said. “It was a drainage pipe that backed up, so it was coming out the drainage pipe and it came in our showroom.”
Sell said that the damage was contained to the floor and several computers that were lost due to water damage.
“It didn’t affect any cars," he said. "It’s just a mess. We had just a couple inches of muddy water through our showroom and we’ve got wet carpet.
“We’ve lost a couple computers, but ironically my service department, the area down along the river, is completely dry.”
The business remained open and fully staffed Thursday despite the incident.
Erosion, flooded basements
First responders in the county were back out Thursday continuing to pump water out of basements.
Saxton Volunteer Fire Department's swiftwater rescue team was in Blair County to assist Geeseytown with a rescue in the Lock Mountain Area.
Somerset County Emergency Management Coordinator Joel Landis said the swiftwater team was dispatched to rescue three individuals just south of Schellsburg.
He said that while “all the places that typically flood, flooded,” in the areas with flood control, the features did what they were supposed to and took on the extra water.
“I don’t know that any of our flood control systems reached a point where they were flowing over the flood control,” he said. “I know that there were several discussions about that but none of that ever came to be an actuality. Everything was lower than the flood stage.”
Landis added that in Somerset County, he did not see any infrastructure damage from the storm.
“I have not seen any damage other than some reports of erosion in some drainage areas,” he said. “ I have no reports of any infrastructure damage as far as any washed out roads or anything. Obviously with the amount of rain we got, erosion is going to be an issue but nothing significant.”
Landis noted that cautious drivers were helpful during the emergency.
“We did not have any disabled vehicles in flood waters so I think that people have heeded to the warning to not drive in flood waters so I appreciate the caution and that’s the best proactive measure you can take by not driving through flooded roadways,” he said.
Bedford roads update:
The following roadways In Bedford County were closed due to flooding and debris and would remain closed until the water recedes and debris can be cleaned up and roadways can be checked for any damage.
• Briar Valley Road and Chalybeate Road from the intersection of Belden Road to the intersection of Imlertown Road in Bedford Township.
• Woodbury Pike in Hopewell Township to the intersection of Six Mile Run Road in Broad Top Township.
• Crissman Road from the intersection of Courtland Road to the intersection of Dunnings Creek Road in West St. Clair Township.
• Adams Run Road from the intersection of Second Street to the intersection of Reynoldsdale Road in East St. Clair Township.
