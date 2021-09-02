BEDFORD, Pa. – Remnants of Hurricane Ida left a Bedford car dealership in cleanup mode after employees entered the building Thursday morning to find that parts of the structure were flooded.
According to Brian Sell, vice president of Bedford Ford Lincoln, the dealership had 2 to 4 inches of water in the showroom as Hurricane Ida rolled through on Wednesday into Thursday.
“Ours was really a unique situation – it didn’t come from the river,” he said. “It was a drainage pipe that backed up, so it was coming out the drainage pipe and it came in our showroom.”
Sell said that the damage was contained to the floor, where several computers were lost because of water damage.
“It didn’t affect any cars,” he said. “It’s just a mess. We had just a couple inches of muddy water through our showroom, and we’ve got wet carpet. We’ve lost a couple computers, but ironically my service department, the area down along the river, is completely dry.”
The business remained open and fully staffed Thursday, despite the incident.
Rescues, evacuations
First responders in the county were back out on Thursday, continuing to pump water out of basements.
Saxton Volunteer Fire Company’s swiftwater rescue team was in Blair County to assist Geeseytown with a rescue in the Lock Mountain area.
Bedford County Emergency Management Coordinator Dave Cubbison said that four swiftwater teams from Bedford, Somerset and Cambria counties rescued roughly a dozen people from their homes and vehicles.
“The rescues went on throughout the day Wednesday and into the night and even into very early Thursday morning,” Cubbison said. “A couple issues that brought this about was swiftwater not only moving about camps and summer home-type cottages, but a number of folks were in vehicles that were either moving through crossing water or became surrounded by crossing water.
“The good news is, to the best of my knowledge, there were no injuries and there were no deaths associated with the storm yesterday.”
The storm caused the temporary displacement of four individuals from Secrest Trailer Park in East Providence Township, according to Cubbison.
“They were removed from that park and went to a temporary shelter that we had set up at the Breezewood fire hall, and the American Red Cross responded to their needs and took care of them,” he said.
Also displaced during the storm were 25 residents of a personal care home in Everett. Cubbison said that a small fire at about 9 a.m. caused the residents to be displaced during the storm. They were evacuated to Everett United Methodist Church, where they remained for about eight hours.
“They were taken care of, and the United Methodist Church helped considerably with their food preparations and care, as well as giving some donated food items to the people to take back with them,” Cubbison said.
Flood control works
Somerset County Emergency Management Coordinator Joel Landis said that, while “all the places that typically flood flooded,” in the areas with flood control, the features did what they were supposed to do and took on the extra water.
“I don’t know that any of our flood control systems reached a point where they were flowing over the flood control,” he said. “I know that there were several discussions about that, but none of that ever came to be an actuality. Everything was lower than the flood stage.”
Landis added that, in Somerset County, he did not see any infrastructure damage from the storm.
“I have not seen any damage other than some reports of erosion in some drainage areas,” he said. “I have no reports of any infrastructure damage, as far as any washed-out roads or anything. Obviously, with the amount of rain we got, erosion is going to be an issue, but nothing significant.”
Landis noted that cautious drivers were helpful during the emergency.
“We did not have any disabled vehicles in flood waters, so I think that people have heeded the warnings to not drive in flood waters. I appreciate the caution, and that’s the best proactive measure you can take by not driving through flooded roadways,” he said.
