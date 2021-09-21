EVERETT, Pa. – A Bedford County man died Friday when the bicycle he was riding was hit by a car in West Providence Township, state police in Bedford said.
David E. Allison, 63, of Imler, was riding along Lincoln Highway at 9:25 p.m. using a head lamp as his source of lighting, troopers said in a news release.
A woman driving a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee hit the bike from behind, sending Allison sprawling onto the roadway.
Allison was not wearing protective equipment and died at the scene, troopers said.
The Jeep had front-end damage and was leaking radiator fluid. The driver was not injured, troopers said.
Everett Volunteer Fire Department, Bedford EMS and the Bedford County Coroner's office were at the scene.
