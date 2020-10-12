Tim Flanigan has invested six decades in hunting, studying, photographing and writing about grouse.
A retired PGC Wildlife Conservation Officer, outdoor writer and photographer, the Bedford resident decided to share his vast wealth of knowledge and passion for the birds by authoring a comprehensive book – “Grouse & Woodcock, The Birds of my Life” – in March.
He is also involved in efforts led by Pennsylvania Game Commission Grouse Biologist Lisa Williams to reverse steep population decline for the state bird.
Since 1957, Flanigan has been chasing grouse – either humping it over the ridges and beating the brush with a shotgun, or waiting for hours in a blind with a telephoto lens.
“I really learned what I know about grouse from photographing them,” Flanigan said. “Not just hunting them, because with a camera you can hunt year-round.”
The challenge of photographing a species that is so secretive has greatly intrigued him, and he has the stunning images to show for it.
“I’m usually sitting or lying down in the woods photographing these grouse,” he said. “I spend hours and hours and hours – thousands of hours.”
‘Elusive hunting quarry’
When asked why he is so enamored by the birds, he said: “Grouse are perhaps the most elusive hunting quarry in North America. ... They are masters at avoiding trouble; they can avoid the hunter and dog very, very well.”
Flanagan calculated that as a hunter, he has only gotten a clean shot at every 11th grouse that he’s encountered.
“I’m still a hunter at heart, but I put the gun away at least 10 years ago,” he said.
“The numbers declined so dramatically that I just couldn’t kill them any more.”
After forming such an intimate relationship through photographing the birds, he said, “I admire them so much.”
Flanigan witnessed the change in grouse habitat around 1998, when large tracks of mature forest destroyed by gypsy moths in the late 1970s once again replaced thickets with a large canopy. That, coupled with the appetite of an unhealthy deer population, spelled trouble.
“The grouse population just crashed,” he said.
‘Heartbeat of the forest’
The next threat was West Nile virus, which arrived in the U.S. in the 1999.
Fifteen years later, Flanigan found himself driving across the country with 32 grouse eggs in an incubator plugged into his van’s cigarette lighter, assisting Williams with her chick virus study. With the PGC and the Ruffed Grouse Society paying for travel expenses, Flanigan and his wife Debbie safely delivered the fragile cargo to a propagator in Kansas City.
“They had to be kept at 65% humidity and 99 degrees temperature, steadily,” he said.
The chicks hatched from those eggs were there ones Williams used in a groundbreaking study with Colorado State University.
“When you’re hauling eggs you notice every bump on the road,” Flanigan said. “It was a very tedious operation, and when the propagator called us and said, ‘They’re all viable,’ we both broke out in tears.”
Grouse face many challenges in the wild on top of habitat loss and disease. Predation, especially from hawks and owls, takes a heavy toll on dwindling numbers.
“A grouse is hunted every minute of his life,” Flanigan said, “as grouse is the most delicious wild flesh there is in North America and everything knows it.”
The year 2021 will bring the 90th anniversary of the grouse’s designation as Pennsylvania’s official avian symbol.
In his book, Flanigan called the ruffed grouse “the heartbeat of the forest,” and emphasized how precious the birds are to the ecosystem.
“The more we know about something, the more we care about it,” he said, “and the more we care about its existence and its propagation – its welfare.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.