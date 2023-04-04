BEDFORD – An Everett company started work Monday to remove storm debris from streams and bridges caused by the remnants of 2021’s Hurricane Ida, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., of Everett, was handling the first portion of the work, which included work along state Route 1020.
Drivers are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles. Daylight flagging by crews will be common, PennDOT reported.
Cooks Mill Road in Bedford County and routes 53 and 164 in Cambria County were among the road scheduled to see clean-up work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.